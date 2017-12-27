Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories in effect for western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared a Weather Alert Day for dangerously cold wind chills tonight through Thursday morning.

A Wind Chill Warning: Western Hampden, western Hampshire, western Franklin and all of Berkshire County until 12 p.m. Thursday. Wind chills -15 to -25 overnight through Thursday morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory: Eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire and eastern Franklin Counties until 12 p.m. Thursday. Wind chills -5 to -20 overnight through Thursday morning.

We’re tracking dangerously cold wind chills overnight. Skies will be mostly clear and the winds will start to pick up. Air temperatures will drop down below zero but with the breeze the wind chills will make it feel like it’s 10 to 20 degrees below zero at times.

If you plan to be outside be sure to wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes on exposed skin. Hypothermia can also occur if precautions aren’t taken to protect yourself from the cold.

Bring pets indoors and limit your time outside.