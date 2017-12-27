What would you do if you won $337M?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is at an estimated $337 million.
Also the Megabucks Doubler drawing, is estimated at $7.8 million.
Local residents hoping to win big in state lottery jackpot games
Ian Williamson told 22News what he would do if he won the lottery.
“Definitely divide it out between my family and then hopefully buy a home somewhere nice, and then probably finish school a little early,” said Wiliamson.
The Mega Millions jackpot has increased for Friday’s drawing, making it an estimated $306 million.