What would you do if you won $337M?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is at an estimated $337 million.

Also the Megabucks Doubler drawing, is estimated at $7.8 million.

Ian Williamson told 22News what he would do if he won the lottery.

“Definitely divide it out between my family and then hopefully buy a home somewhere nice, and then probably finish school a little early,” said Wiliamson.

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased for Friday’s drawing, making it an estimated $306 million.