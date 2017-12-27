What happens to individual health insurance mandate under the new federal tax law?

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new federal law will change how you pay taxes, but it also deals with health care. The legislation repeals the individual mandate which requires people to have a minimum level of health coverage.

Despite this provision, Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser said that Massachusetts is protected from a measure in the bill that repeals the federal health insurance mandate in the Affordable Care Act, an Obama administration health care statute.

Massachusetts has a statewide individual mandate. In a statement to 22News, Lesser said, in part:

Here in Massachusetts, we are committed to providing health care to all our residents and our record speaks for itself – we have nearly 100 percent coverage in our state.”

Massachusetts has the highest rate of residents with health coverage in the nation.

Residents still in need of coverage can apply through the Massachusetts Health Connector. The open enrollment period ends on January 24.