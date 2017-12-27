Water Main Break in Indian Orchard causes road closures

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Oak Street in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield is closed due to a water main break.

Springfield Police Captain Richard Labelle told 22News, the intersection of Goodwin and Oak Streets is closed in all four directions, and will likely remain closed throughout the morning.

Police aren’t sure what caused the water main break, but Capt. Labelle said the cold air may have been a factor.

He also said crews from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission are there, working to make repairs.