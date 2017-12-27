Tractor trailer crash causing delays near bridge connecting Ludlow, Indian Orchard

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer accident is causing heavy delays on both ends of the bridge connecting Ludlow and the Indian Orchard section of Springfield.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas told 22News the accident happened in the southbound lane on Ludlow Ave (Route 21). That lane is closed for now as crews work to clear the tractor trailer from the roadway.

Valadas said it is unknown at this time if there are any injuries. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

Our 22News Live Traffic Map shows that there is heavy back up on the bridge and on roads near the bridge on both the Ludlow and Indian Orchard side.