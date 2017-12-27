Suspect in New Bedford double murder held without bail

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men who were shot dead in New Bedford and the man accused of pulling the trigger were all drinking together in the hours beforehand, police revealed in court Tuesday.

Carmelo Kercado, Jr. was ordered held without bail after he was arraigned on murder, firearm and drug-related charges.

Kercado, 35, was wanted in the deaths of 27-year-old Stephen Bodden and 28-year-old Fabio Tavares when he was arrested last week in North Carolina.

Bodden and Tavares were shot Oct. 10 inside a car on Central Avenue in New Bedford. Police allege Kercado was in the backseat and opened fire on the two men, killing Bodden and sending Tavares to the hospital, where he later died.

Ten 40-caliber shell casings were recovered from the scene, according to police.

An eyewitness reported seeing a man who looked like Kercado leaving the scene, police said.

It was also revealed in court Tuesday that Kercado was a person of interest in the killing of 33-year-old Marcus Roberts, who was shot on Acushnet Avenue in the early-morning hours of Aug. 17.

Copyright 2017 WPRI