STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge police are looking for the owner of a dog found on the Mass Pike on Tuesday.

“This guy was caught trying to hitchhike home,” Sturbridge police wrote in a Facebook post.

The dog was found on I-90 East near the Brimfield/Sturbridge line.

If you know him or his owners, you’re asked to call Sturbridge police at 1-508-347-2525 ext. 0.