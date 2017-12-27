Springfield police officer suspended with pay

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield police officer has been suspended with pay following an unspecified incident outside the city.

According to an official department statement released by Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Officer Dushaine Goffe was placed on suspension effective Tuesday.

The statement did not give a specific reason for Goffe’s suspension, other to say that it was for an “off-duty incident in another community.” The statement refers all questions about the incident to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, which covers Hampshire and Franklin Counties.

Northwestern DA’s spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News that she is looking into the matter.

