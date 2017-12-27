Smoked salmon recalled nationwide due to possible Listeria contamination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nodine’s Smokehouse out of Torrington, Conn. is recalling packages of smoked salmon due to concerns of Listeria contamination.

The salmon was distributed in retail stores nationwide and through mail orders. The product comes in 1.5-lb. and 8-oz. packages with lot numbers 40173 and 33173.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the recall was issued after environmental and product sampling by Rachael’s Food Corporation. The sampling showed the presence of Listeria in some packages of the product.

According to the FDA, distribution of the product has been suspended while Rachael’s Food Corporation investigates the source of the contamination.

Consumers who have purchased the salmon are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions or concerns should contact Nodine’s Smokehouse at 1-800-222-2059.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in pregnant women, young children, frail or elderly people, those with weakened immune systems and in unborn fetuses.

This is the second smoked salmon recall this month, with Springfield Smoked Salmon also recalling 1-pound packages of its Pre-Sliced Nova Salmon due to Listeria concerns.

