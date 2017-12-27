Sheriff Cocchi congratulates 22News on 2017 MBA Merit Award for Station of the Year

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News received an Official Citation from the Hampden County Sherriff’s Office, congratulating the staff here on our 2017 Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Merit Award for Station of the Year.

The Citation, signed by Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi, goes on to say “Be it further known the entire Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and all the citizens of Hampden County, extend their best wishes for continued success.”

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association is an industry trade group that advocates on behalf of television and radio broadcasters throughout the state. 22News took home the Merit Award for Station of the Year for the second year in a row during an award banquet in November.

