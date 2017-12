CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Grattan Street is closed in Chicopee after a car struck a pole.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that one of the cars involved in the crash drove away. There is no description of that car available at this time.

Grattan Street is closed from Trilby Avenue to Percy Street.

Wilk said there were no serious injuries in the crash and that crews will have to take the pole and wires down for repairs. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.