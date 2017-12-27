Preventing your pipes from freezing overnight when its very cold out

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the cold temperatures we’re expecting, comes the risk for frozen pipes.



The State Fire Marshal suggests letting the water drip from the faucet when its really cold out.



Opening kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors will also allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing.



You should also keep the thermostat set at the same temperature during the day and night and always keep the temperature in house or business higher than 55 degrees.



“So just turn your water faucet on to trickle,” said Louas Dagenais of Chicopee. “Plus if you have animals it will help the animals get water throughout the night.”