Parking bans issued for Holyoke and Amherst on Thursday

Holyoke has issued reverse parking bans for Thursday

A look at parking bans in our area.

Holyoke: A reverse parking ban will begin Wednesday night at 9 p.m. until further notice. There will be no parking on the even side of any city street and no parking on cul-de-sacs.

Amherst: Parking is prohibited on Thursday from 12 a.m. until 7 a.m. in the downtown area of the following streets:

  • Main Street from South Pleasant Street to Churchill Street
  • South Pleasant from College Street to Main Street
  • Amity Street from South Pleasant Street to North Prospect Street
  • North Pleasant from Main Street to Hallack Street
  • East Pleasant from North Pleasant Street to Triangle Street