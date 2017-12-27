Parking bans issued for Holyoke and Amherst on Thursday

(WWLP) – 22News is Working For You with a look at parking bans in our area.

Holyoke: A reverse parking ban will begin Wednesday night at 9 p.m. until further notice. There will be no parking on the even side of any city street and no parking on cul-de-sacs.

Amherst: Parking is prohibited on Thursday from 12 a.m. until 7 a.m. in the downtown area of the following streets:

Main Street from South Pleasant Street to Churchill Street



South Pleasant from College Street to Main Street



Amity Street from South Pleasant Street to North Prospect Street



North Pleasant from Main Street to Hallack Street



East Pleasant from North Pleasant Street to Triangle Street