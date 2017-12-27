Parking bans issued for Holyoke and Amherst on Thursday

(WWLP) – 22News is Working For You with a look at parking bans in our area.
Holyoke: A reverse parking ban will begin Wednesday night at 9 p.m. until further notice. There will be no parking on the even side of any city street and no parking on cul-de-sacs.
Amherst: Parking is prohibited on Thursday from 12 a.m. until 7 a.m. in the downtown area of the following streets:
- Main Street from South Pleasant Street to Churchill Street
- South Pleasant from College Street to Main Street
- Amity Street from South Pleasant Street to North Prospect Street
- North Pleasant from Main Street to Hallack Street
- East Pleasant from North Pleasant Street to Triangle Street