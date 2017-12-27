More than $650 million in lottery jackpots up for grabs this week

(WWLP) – Lottery players in Massachusetts have their chance at winning more than $650 million in lottery jackpots this week!
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night is sitting at an estimated $337 million, while Wednesday’s in-state Megabucks Doubler drawing is at an estimated $7.8 million.
No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, causing the Friday night jackpot to increase to an estimated $306 million.
TEXT ALERTS: Sign up to receive the winning numbers on your cell phone
Massachusetts State Lottery
Game Cost of Ticket Deadline to Purchase Time of Drawing
Powerball $2 Wednesday, 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, 10:59 p.m.
Megabucks Doubler $1 Wednesday, 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, 11:20 p.m.
Mega Millions $2 Friday, 10:45 p.m. Friday, 11:00 p.m.