More than $650 million in lottery jackpots up for grabs this week

(WWLP) – Lottery players in Massachusetts have their chance at winning more than $650 million in lottery jackpots this week!

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night is sitting at an estimated $337 million, while Wednesday’s in-state Megabucks Doubler drawing is at an estimated $7.8 million.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, causing the Friday night jackpot to increase to an estimated $306 million.

Tickets for all of these drawings can be purchased at Massachusetts Lottery retailers throughout the state.

Massachusetts State Lottery

Game Cost of Ticket Deadline to Purchase Time of Drawing

Powerball $2 Wednesday, 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, 10:59 p.m.

Megabucks Doubler $1 Wednesday, 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, 11:20 p.m.

Mega Millions $2 Friday, 10:45 p.m. Friday, 11:00 p.m.