Local residents donating blood to help save lives during holiday season

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Bethany Assembly of God Church hosted a Red Cross blood drive in Agawam on Wednesday.

Donors were reminded that one pint of blood can save up to three lives. They were also thanked for giving the gift of life this holiday season.



Agawam resident Kenneth More told 22News what giving blood means to him.



“It means a sense of community, it means people have been there for me many times so if I have an opportunity to be there for others then I take it,” said Kenneth More of Agawam.



The blood drive will go on until 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Although donors were urged to pre-register online, walk-ins are welcome.



Bethany Assembly of God is located at 580 Main Street in Agawam.