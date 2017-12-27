Home-heating tips to help you save during cold winter nights

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Heating your home in the winter can be expensive!



22News is working for you with some helpful heating hacks that can help keep your heating bill low.

“I just feel as though if you didn’t make the improvements that it wouldn’t be heated properly,” Michael Solitario of East Longmeadow told 22News.

Heating your home properly is especially important during winter in New England, where the temperatures are dropping, but heating bills are rising.

22News spoke to people at Rocky’s Ace Hardware who told us they check their windows to make sure they are fully shut, turn down the heat at night, and even just use extra blankets to stay warm during the especially cold winter days.

With temperatures expected to be below freezing until the new year, layering up isn’t the only option. You have to make sure your home stays warm, and your heating bill stays low.



“Install good windows, because it was such an old-style home, it was a drafty home,” Solitario explained.



Other heating hacks include opening your curtains to let sun in during the day, and closing them at night to trap the heat inside.



“The strips along the door are usually good, that keeps the air out,” said Silvo Nubile of East Longmeadow.



“You can also get foam installations for your doorways, windows if your windows are old,” said John Guido, Assistant Manager of Rocky’s Ace Hardware.

If you have one, use a fireplace or wood stove to heat your home.



Or, when you’re done cooking, turn your oven off and open the door to let heat escape.



Just don’t open your oven door when the oven is on because it’s a fire hazard.