Firefighters reminding local residents to clear snow from fire hydrants

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire officials are reminding residents to keep fire hydrants clear, after snow storms.

The East Longmeadow Fire Department told 22News that it’s everyone’s responsibility to clear fire hydrants. But if you live in Springfield, it’s the home owners responsibility, and if it’s not done, it could cost you.

Fire hydrants should be accessible to firefighters, at all times, even in the winter. According to East Longmeadow Fire Captain Christopher Beecher, a three foot path should be made.

Capt. Beecher said that clearing hydrants can save vital time and lives, during a fire.

“The fire hydrant in your neighborhood, whether it be three or four houses away, that might be the one we’re using to put out the fire in your house,” Capt. Beecher explained. “So, if you know someone who can’t get to it, or you see they haven’t gotten to it in a couple days after a snow storm, go out take it upon yourself and clear that hydrant.”

Capt. Beecher said fire hydrants are their source of water and not having access to them can delay getting water to a fire.

If you live in Northampton, residents can help their neighbors out, by adopting a hydrant.

And if you live in Springfield, you could face a $25 fine for not clearing your hydrant within 24 hours of a storm.