Fireball lights up social media, evening sky in New England

(AP) – A fireball that lit up the evening sky is lighting up social media.

The bright streak Tuesday evening was seen in parts of New England, including southern Maine and New Hampshire.

Like many locations across Maine last night, our office security camera captured the stunning meteor just before 6pm. One of our office employees was outside walking up the hill to launch the balloon when it happened. Although she's not in this video, it certainly surprised her! pic.twitter.com/m0TQqDzHgb — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) December 27, 2017

The Mount Agamenticus Conservation Program webcam on Mount Agamenticus in York County captured the event at 5:52 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Gray tweeted, “Did you see a fireball or meteor just now?”

One social media user tweeted that her parents in Wakefield, New Hampshire, thought it was fireworks. Observers are being encouraged to report what they saw to the American Meteor Society website.