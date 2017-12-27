‘Excessive gaming’ to be declared an official disorder

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Excessive video game playing will soon be recognized as a mental health disorder.

Starting in 2018, the World Health Organization will add ‘gaming disorder’ to its international classification of diseases.

According to the organization, ‘gaming disorder’ occurs when playing games becomes a priority over other significant activities. In order to be diagnosed, the behavior has to go on for at least a year.

Geneva Hawkins of Springfield told 22News she sees more young people today getting “hooked” on video games. “I have a great-grandson, and he can sit there, he can play, he can get up and play, go to bed playing, until I take it away from him.”

‘Gaming addiction’ has not been recognized by the American Psychiatric Association as a mental illness.