Donate: Battle of the Badges blood drive in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will be hosting a blood drive Wednesday with a competitive twist.

The Battle of the Badges drive is open to the public, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in City Hall Room 220. To get there, just put 36 Court Street in your GPS.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, and members of the Springfield Police Department and Springfield Fire Department will also be donating blood. Donors can vote for either the police or fire department when they donate, and the winner with the most votes will be awarded the Battle of the Badges trophy.

The Red Cross is particularly looking for Type A-Negative, Type B-Negative, and Type-O blood, although all blood types are needed.

To make an appointment to donate blood, you can call 413-787-8018 or email cjulius@springfieldcityhall.com.