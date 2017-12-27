Chicopee police searching for runaway teen

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police detectives are searching for a runaway teen boy.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 15-year-old Cameron Davis ran away from a car in Westfield on December 14. The teen is known to frequent Springfield and Westfield, and may be traveling with someone else.

Wilk said it’s also possible that Davis is with two teen girls.

If you have seen Davis or have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1740 or message their Facebook page.