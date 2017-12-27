Car crashed into house in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car struck a house on Page Boulevard in East Springfield during the early part of the commute Wednesday morning.

The car struck the home in the 1300 block of Page Boulevard before 6:30 A.M. Springfield Police Capt. Richard LaBelle told 22News that police are still gathering information about exactly what led to the crash. There is no word at this time on injuries.

A flatbed truck had been called in to begin to tow the car away at around 6:45.

Traffic is moving as normal through the area.