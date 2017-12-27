Below zero temperatures may be dangerous for you and your pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Frigid temperatures can become dangerous quickly for anyone spending time outdoors.



The wind chill could get as low as 20 below zero Wednesday night and these temperatures can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.



With temperatures in the negatives expected much of this week, people were preparing for the bitter cold as best they could.



“Every single winter is literally below 20 and 15,” said Cornelius Blyther of Springfield. “I think this morning it was below two degrees. I have pants pajamas and thermal on.”

Frigid temperatures below freezing put people and pets at risk for hypothermia and frostbite.

The National Weather Service says people should put on several layers of loose fitting, warm clothing in this type of weather, and stay dry and out of the wind.



“We are very aware of the temperature,” said Claudia Kellberg of West Springfield. “I hate the cold. I dress very warmly. I got a hat for Christmas, I have gloves at home, I put on three sweaters.”



Dogs are susceptible to hypothermia and frostbite especially with this windchill, and shouldn’t be left outside for extended periods of time.