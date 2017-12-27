After record cold morning, dangerous wind chills arrive tonight

(WWLP) – Cold is here and here to stay.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for the western portions of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties and all of Berkshire County from 7 p.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday. Wind chills are expected to be from -15 to -25 degrees Thursday morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the eastern portions of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 7 p.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday. Wind chills in these areas are expected to be from -5 to -20 degrees Thursday morning.

As you may already know, we had incredible cold in western Massachusetts Wednesday morning. We even broke the record low for today’s date at Westover ARB in Chicopee. The previous record was -5 degrees set in 1968. We got down to -9 degrees Wednesday morning!

Wednesday night, the focus is the wind chill which is the “feels like” temperature on your exposed skin. The reason wind makes you feel colder is because the wind pulls heat away from your body.

No wind, no heat pulled away, so you just feel the regular air temperature on your skin. There is a long calculation to figure out the wind chill when combining wind and temperature, but the National Weather Service has a chart that’s easy to understand.

For example: a 10 mph wind with temperatures near zero would feel like -16 degrees. It may feel colder than that for some of us tonight.