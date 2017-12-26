What you need to know about holiday returns

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that you have opened all of your Christmas presents, there is a good chance that you will be making some returns.

The sooner you return the items you don’t want, the better- since every store has their own return policies.

One of America’s largest retailers, Macy’s, allows you to return something at anytime; regardless of when you bought it, and some stores have different return policies for different departments.

One consumer expert says to get your returns done by early January to make sure you are not stuck with something that you don’t want. You can also do your returns in person, because you may be able to make an even exchange on your gifts.

If you return items online, you may have to pay for shipping.

If your gift does not include a gift receipt, you are going to have to ask where the item came from before you can return it. If there is no receipt, you can get store credit or a gift card for the item’s current price.

The founder of consumerworld.org says that you almost never get cash, but Walmart gives cash back for items that cost less than $25.00.

If you are returning eletronic items, such as DVDs and video games, you may be charged a re-stocking fee, because of the potential for burning the content and then returning the item.

Some stores have good open-ended return policies that let you return items without a receipt, or even a year after it has been purchased.