Westfield native Kacey Bellamy preparing for Winter Olympics

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield native and USA Women’s hockey Player, Kacey Bellamy, is less than two months from competing in another Winter Olympics.

Bellamy has played hockey almost her entire life. She played the sport at the University of New Hampshire and went on to compete in the Winter Olympics in Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014.

The Westfield native is now preparing for her third Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

“It’s been an incredible journey, just being with all the athletes at the Olympic Village,” Bellamy said. “I have had two experiences already. Putting on that jersey every single time and playing for your country, I do not take it for granted whatsoever. It’s a complete honor and privilege.”

Bellamy and Team USA will play their first game against Finland on February 11, 2018. You’ll be able to watch all of the action from Pyeonchang right here on 22News, and NBC.