Week-long Kwanzaa celebration underway

(WWLP) – Tuesday marks the first day of Kwanzaa. The holiday started in the 1960s to honor African and African-American culture, history, and heritage.
During the week-long celebration, seven principles, known as Nguzo Saba, are honored. Those principles are:
- Unity
- Self determination
- Collective work and responsibility
- Cooperative economics
- Purpose
- Creativity
- Faith
While Kwanzaa is not religiously-based, it highlights the cultural pride of the African-American community.
It continues through New Year’s Day, and ends with a feast, and gift-giving.
