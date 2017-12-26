Week-long Kwanzaa celebration underway

Seven principles celebrated in festival, dating back to the 1960s

(WWLP) – Tuesday marks the first day of Kwanzaa. The holiday started in the 1960s to honor African and African-American culture, history, and heritage.

During the week-long celebration, seven principles, known as Nguzo Saba, are honored. Those principles are:

  • Unity
  • Self determination
  • Collective work and responsibility
  • Cooperative economics
  • Purpose
  • Creativity
  • Faith

While Kwanzaa is not religiously-based, it highlights the cultural pride of the African-American community.

It continues through New Year’s Day, and ends with a feast, and gift-giving.

