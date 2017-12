STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT is reporting a 15 miles-long backup on the Mass Pike heading westbound Tuesday afternoon, stretching from Grafton to the I-84 interchange in Sturbridge.

Heading eastbound, there is a 3 miles-long back up from I-84E entering the I-90 interchange.

According to Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Charlton barracks, the backup is due to holiday travel.

