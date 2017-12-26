Springfield Police searching for missing woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help, in hopes of locating a missing woman.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News 33-year-old America Lyden, also known as America Canales, was reported missing this month, but has not been in contact with her family since June.

America is described as being 4’11” tall, 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information or think you have seen her, you are asked to call Springfield Police Detective Selenia Cruz, at 413-750-2249 or 413-787-6305.