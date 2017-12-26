Springfield police officers credited with saving suicidal woman’s life

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police officers are being credited with saving a suicidal woman’s life on Christmas Eve.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a home on Byers Street at 7:55 a.m., where they found the woman hanging onto the railing of a fifth-floor balcony.

Walsh said Officers Robert Majewski and Hector Santiago were able to grab a hold of the woman’s arms just as she let go. Officers J.B. Stern was then able to grab her waist, and with the help of the other officers, pulled her to safety.

Walsh said the suicidal woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center after she was rescued.

Officers Adam Madera, Vincent Finn and Dustin Hull also helped save the woman’s life.