Police warning empty Christmas gift boxes could attract thieves

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that you’ve opened your presents, you probably have a pile of boxes to recycle. Before you put them outside, police suggest taking a few precautions to deter potential thieves.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News it’s best to break down the boxes, consolidate them, and hide them in your recycling bins.

“Don’t let would-be thieves know what you got this year, and what’s inside your home while everyone is back to work and school,” Wilk said.

Empty cardboard boxes, envelopes, gift wrap and tissue paper are all recyclable. It is a reminder that metallic gift wrap, tinsel, bows, and ribbons are NOT recyclable.