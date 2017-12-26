Massachusetts Health Connector enrollment deadline approaching

(WWLP) – If you haven’t signed up for health insurance yet, you’re running out of time.

The state’s open enrollment period runs through January 23, 2018.

If you still need to sign up, you can apply online through the connector.

The federal tax overhaul that President Trump signed last week, will eliminate the individual mandate for health insurance. But, that law won’t apply to Massachusetts, which has it’s own individual mandate.

Click here for more information on how to get insured under the Massachusetts Health Connector.

Additinally, you can get insured over the phone at 1-877-MA-ENROLL (1-877-623-6765), or in person through a local navigator organization.