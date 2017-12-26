Local residents preparing for frigid temperatures ahead

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cold temperatures have moved in to western Massachusetts.

You should stay indoors if possible. But if you plan on going outside, wear extra layers, gloves and a scarf to keep you warm and protect yourself from hypothermia or frostbite.



If you plan on driving, make sure your tires are properly inflated.



Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid a freeze-up.



22News found local residents preparing for cold weather, bundling up when outdoors and making sure the heat works in their cars.

With snow still in the area, some people plan to take advantage of the wintery weather.



“I mean with the snow that just fell, it’s going to be a little icy and slippery, but I’ll do things such as ice fish and I go snowboarding so I’ll go up North,” Ryan Nadeau of Granby, Connecticut told 22News.

This is also a time to make sure you stay safe indoors keep furniture and drapes a few feet away from space heaters or fires.



If you have pets, keep them indoors.

Although they have fur, they can get frostbite and hypothermia if left outside.