Local residents hoping to win big in Mega Millions jackpot

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than $600 million is up for grabs this week in state lottery jackpot games.



The Mega Millions jackpot is at $277 million for Tuesday’s drawing.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing will be the 18th since the jackpot was last hit in October.



The $337 million jackpot is the game’s highest since August 23, when a $758 million jackpot was won by Chicopee resident Mavis Wanczyk.



It the largest jackpot ever won on a single ticket in U.S. lottery history.



“I hope to win big time! I would buy a new house a new car and set my children up for life,” Amelia Ripley of Chicopee told 22News.

If you haven’t bought a Powerball ticket yet, there’s still time.

The winning ticket will be drawn Wednesday night at 11 p.m.