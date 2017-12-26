Job growth in Springfield giving residents new hope for the new year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is one of many areas in Massachusetts that saw job gains in the month of November.

Statewide, the unemployment rate was down to 3.3 percent resulting in a gain of 6,700 jobs in November and more than 65,000 jobs over the year.



One Springfield resident told 22News that she hopes this trend continues into the new year.



“It’s great for the economy, it’s great to boost morale which is at an all time low,” said Renee Mulligan of Springfield.

The Baker administration also recently expanded job opportunities by awarding more than 120 Massachusetts companies with $11 million in workforce training fund grants.