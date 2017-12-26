Holiday returns keeping stores busy after Christmas

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Shoppers headed back to the stores the day after Christmas to return unwanted gifts from the holidays.

One local resident came to Kohls in West Springfield to return Christmas gifts for her husband that didn’t fit as expected.

“Just exchanging for different sizes, but things are kind of limited now. A lot of the sizes are sold out so had to search around,” said Teri Rivers of West Springfield.

Customers at Khols didn’t have to wait in line for too long. The store prepared for an influx of holiday returns by opening extra registers for customers needing exchanges or refunds.

Despite today being a busy day for returns, some customers are still shopping for Christmas gifts.

Some shoppers are taking advantage of holiday sales by treating themselves or stocking up on items they need.

“Kohls always has some great sales and we use Kohls for a lot of our Christmas shopping and we love it,” Shirley Schwartz of Springfield told 22News.

If you plan to return some gifted items, it’s important to know the store’s return policy.

Some businesses only offer full refunds for a limited time period, such as 30 or 60 days from the date of purchase.

Others may only allow exchanges or give you money back on a gift card, instead of cash.

Before heading to stores to return unwanted gifts, check out the store’s return policy on the back of your receipt or on their website.