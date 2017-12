(WWLP) – Gas Prices in western Massachusetts continue to drop.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for gallon of regular in the Springfield area is $2.44. That’s 2 cents cheaper than last week and about 7 cents less than a month ago.

Prices at the pump in Chicopee today were as low as $2.31 and as high as $2.39.

Average gas prices in Western Massachusetts are 21 cents higher than on this day last year.