Dos and don’ts of post-holiday recycling

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that all of the gifts are unwrapped and the boxes have been opened, you might have a lot of trash left lying around your house. A lot of those items can go in your recycling bin, but not all of them!

Cardboard boxes, and lots of plastic-type packaging can be recycled. So can some types of wrapping paper, but not all! Shiny, foil wrapping paper, or paper with glitter or heavy dyes cannot be recycled. Some communities do not accept any type of wrapping paper for recycling at all.

Electronic items, such as Christmas lights and batteries, may be dropped off at some recycling or transfer stations, but you should not put them into your curbside recycling bins.

The best idea is to check with your specific community’s recycling policies before you put something you aren’t sure about out on the curb.