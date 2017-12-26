Dangerous strain of heroin circulating in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A particularly dangerous strain of heroin is circulating in Palmer.

Palmer Police Lt. Christopher Burns told 22News four people have been taken to the hospital since Friday, two of whom had to be given high doses of naloxone to save their lives.

It’s due to a particularly dangerous brand of heroin stamped “Iron Man 2.” Palmer police think the drug may be laced with the powerful synthetic opioid, fentanyl.

“Palmer is a good town,” Three Rivers resident Wyne Schofield Jr. said. “It’s always been. It’s just sad to see kids are getting soaked up in all these drugs out there. You hope the best for the community and you wish that more could be done about it.”

Lt. Burns told 22News none of the addicts were arrested. Under the Massachusetts Good Samaritan law, drug users can get help without fear of arrest unless they are found to be distributing or trafficking the drug.

The lieutenant said they’ve encountered this brand of heroin before in town, but never this potent. Iron Man 2 heroin was also discovered in Pelham over the summer.

Need help or know someone who does? 22News has a list of resources to help those struggling with addiction –> Working For a Better Tomorrow