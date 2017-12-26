City Council releases report addressing residents concerns of Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Council released a report addressing concerns residents had about the city’s police department and interactions with police officers.

22News spoke with Springfield City Council President Orlando Ramos who launched the Police Community Relations Committee tasked with looking into the issue.

Ramos said the report gave the public a chance to comment on their experience with police officers and address their concerns.

“Well one of the areas that we need improvement is dispatch. We received a lot of complaints about the way the dispatch department handles the phone calls,” said Springfield Ramos.

The 15-member committee includes representatives from the eight wards of Springfield.

The committee will meet with Springfield Police Commissioner to discuss implementing recommendations.

Ramos said they plan to continue the work of the committee next year.