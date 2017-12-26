Christmas snowfall totals around western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The snowfall totals are in! We hope you enjoyed a white Christmas.
- Agawam: 4.5″
- Amherst: 5″
- Ashfield: 4.8″
- Chicopee: 5″
- Chester: 2.8″
- Colrain: 4.5″
- Easthampton: 5.2″
- Granby: 5.5″
- Greenfield: 4″
- Hampden: 3.2″
- Hatfield: 3.8″
- Heath: 5″
- Leyden: 4.5″
- Ludlow: 6″
- Montague: 6″
- North Adams: 5″
- Northampton: 4″
- Pittsfield: 4.5″
- Savoy: 6.5″
- South Hadley: 4.5″
- Southwick: 5″
- Springfield: 4.5
- Turners Falls: 6″
- Ware: 2″
- Westhampton: 4″
- Whately: 3″
And then there was snow on Christmas Day in western Massachusetts!
