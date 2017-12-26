Christmas snowfall totals around western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The snowfall totals are in! We hope you enjoyed a white Christmas.

    • Agawam: 4.5″
    • Amherst: 5″
    • Ashfield: 4.8″
    • Chicopee: 5″
    • Chester: 2.8″
    • Colrain: 4.5″
    • Easthampton: 5.2″
    • Granby: 5.5″
    • Greenfield: 4″
    • Hampden: 3.2″
    • Hatfield: 3.8″
    • Heath: 5″
    • Leyden: 4.5″
    • Ludlow: 6″
    • Montague: 6″
    • North Adams: 5″
    • Northampton: 4″
    • Pittsfield: 4.5″
    • Savoy: 6.5″
    • South Hadley: 4.5″
    • Southwick: 5″
    • Springfield: 4.5
    • Turners Falls: 6″
    • Ware: 2″
    • Westhampton: 4″
    • Whately: 3″

And then there was snow on Christmas Day in western Massachusetts!