A very cold end to 2017!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the last week of 2017, and it’s expected to be a cold one!

A weather pattern that we’ve been stuck with for weeks has been bringing cold air down from Canada. This week, the air coming down is even colder than we’ve been used to despite the similar weather pattern.

It’s looking like the weather pattern will continue into the beginning of January as well. Typically, the coldest time of the season is mid-January, so this very chilly air is coming a bit early.

Tuesday and Wednesday high temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s. The rest of the week will be slightly cooler with high temperatures below 20 degrees.

Overnight this week, lows are expected to be in the single digits. Wednesday night the overnight low will be below zero! So, bundle up and remember to keep your pets inside during cold temperatures.

On the bright side — spring is just 84 days away!

Anyone else counting down to spring yet? pic.twitter.com/On7EJYMctq — Nick Bannin (@nickbannin) December 26, 2017