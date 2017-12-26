$600M in lottery jackpots up for grabs this week in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – If you’re feeling lucky, it may be a good week to play the lottery!

According to Massachusetts State Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja, more than $600 million in lottery jackpots is up for grabs this week.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is at an estimated $277 million, while the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $337 million. The in-state Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $7.8 million.

Tickets for all of these drawings can be purchased at Massachusetts Lottery retailers throughout the state.

Massachusetts State Lottery

Game Cost of Ticket Deadline to Purchase Time of Drawing

Mega Millions $2 Tuesday, 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, 11:00 p.m.

Powerball $2 Wednesday, 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, 10:59 p.m.

Megabucks Doubler $1 Wednesday, 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, 11:20 p.m.