$600M in lottery jackpots up for grabs this week in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – If you’re feeling lucky, it may be a good week to play the lottery!
According to Massachusetts State Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja, more than $600 million in lottery jackpots is up for grabs this week.
The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is at an estimated $277 million, while the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $337 million. The in-state Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $7.8 million.
Massachusetts State Lottery
Game Cost of Ticket Deadline to Purchase Time of Drawing
Mega Millions $2 Tuesday, 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, 11:00 p.m.
Powerball $2 Wednesday, 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, 10:59 p.m.
Megabucks Doubler $1 Wednesday, 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, 11:20 p.m.