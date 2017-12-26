2 hospitalized after serious accident in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are in the hospital Tuesday night with serious injuries following a two car accident on Cady Street.

Officer Dan Soares of the Ludlow Police Department told 22News two cars collided near 110 Cady Street around 7:20 p.m.

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles and both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No one else was in either vehicle.



Police are still trying to figure out what caused this accident.



Cady Street was blocked off but has since reopened.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.