Stay close to the kitchen while cooking your holiday dinner

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas is the second busiest day of the year for house fires.

It’s important to take precautions, to keep your family safe.



State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey says you should make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working.



The leading cause of Christmas Day fires is unattended cooking.



So when you’re baking those holiday cookies, make sure to use a timer, and stay nearby.



The second leading cause of fires is heating, which means you’ll want to get your furnace and chimney checked out by professionals.

