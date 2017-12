SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire on King Street Sunday night, officials say.

According to Dennis Leger, Springfield Fire Department Spokesman, calls about the fire came in a little before Christmas, around 11: 47 p.m.

Leger said responding crews quickly put out the kitchen fire at 270 King Street.

Leger told 22News there were no injuries.

He also added that the fire was caused by a stove top cooking grease.