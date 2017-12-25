Snow, rain predicted for Christmas for southern New England

BOSTON (AP) — Parts of southern New England may have a white Christmas and possibly difficult travel conditions.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency says snow is predicted to spread over most of Massachusetts late Sunday and last into midday Monday, although there’s uncertainty about the storm’s track. Rain is expected to fall south of the I-95 corridor. There may be a mixture of rain, sleet and snow along the I-95 corridor. Northern sections of Massachusetts could receive up to 8 inches of snow.

The agency warns driving may be hazardous.

Strong winds are predicted in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts on Monday. Gusts could blow up to 65 mph over parts of Cape Cod and the Islands.

Parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island could see snow and rain on Monday as well.