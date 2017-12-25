Pedestrian struck on Rt. 5 North in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An unidentified pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on Route 5 in West Springfield Sunday night.

West Springfield Police Chief Ronald Campurciani told 22News that the pedestrian was hit as he crossed Route 5 near the Memorial Bridge. Route 5 goes under the Memorial Ave. Rotary on the West Springfield side of the Memorial Bridge.

Video from the 22News Springfield SkyCam showed that a West Springfield Police cruiser was blocking access to Route 5 North from the Memorial Rotary. 22News shot video of police cars on Route 5 North, presumably where the accident happened, some distance north of the rotary.

The pedestrian was struck some time around 11 p.m. Sunday night, Christmas Eve.

Chief Campurciani said, “The vehicle that struck him did stop and the driver (was) being interviewed (by police).”

The identity and the extent of the victim’s injuries were unknown by 22News.

22News is covering this story, and will provide new information here and on 22News starting at 4:30 a.m.