Loreto House serving nearly 200 homeless people on Christmas Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Loreto House is making sure nearly 200 people in need, will have a Christmas meal on Monday.

The Loreto House was the first 24-hour shelter for women and children in western Massachusetts.



It first opened its doors on Christmas Day, back in 1981.



Today, the shelter serves as a transitional housing site, for homeless men.



The shelter is located above Kate’s Kitchen in Holyoke, which is where the holiday meal will take place.



This will be the 36th year the organization has held the event.