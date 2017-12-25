Local residents excited for first real white Christmas since 2002

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Whether you were dreaming of a white Christmas or not, you definitely got one.

Another typical New England Snow Storm, but this time, a white Christmas.

In order to have a real white Christmas, there needs to be at least an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day.

People in western Massachusetts had a real white Christmas.

“I’m excited for a white Christmas, it’s been a couple years since we’ve had a lot of snow for Christmas, but I’m looking forward to it,” said Rosie Lopez of Holyoke.

This is the first real white Christmas since 2002, when a storm brought more than 5 inches of snow.



The closest thing after that, was a dusting in 2009.



Even though they’re far and few between, a true New Englander won’t let it snow on their Christmas parades.



The snow has stopped, but some residents will have to shovel their cars out of more than 6 inches of snow before they will be able to relax and spend Christmas with family.